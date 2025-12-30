Mumbai: Four pedestrians killed as BEST bus rams into them
A tragic accident near Bhandup railway station on Monday saw a BEST bus lose control and hit pedestrians, leaving four people dead and nine injured.
The 52-year-old driver was taken into custody after reportedly hitting the accelerator instead of the brake while reversing during a U-turn.
What's being done for the victims?
Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced ₹5 lakh compensation for each victim's family, while BEST added another ₹2 lakh in immediate aid.
Injured survivors will get medical support through existing health schemes.
What happens next?
BEST's General Manager, Sonia Sethi, has ordered an internal probe to find out what went wrong.
This is the second deadly BEST bus accident in Mumbai in two consecutive Decembers—raising serious questions about road safety and public transport oversight.