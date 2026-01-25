Mumbai professor killed after argument on local train India Jan 25, 2026

A 33-year-old college professor, Alok Kumar Singh, was fatally stabbed by a fellow passenger after a heated argument while getting off a Mumbai local train at Malad station on Saturday evening (date not specified in source), around 5:30-6:00pm.

Singh, who taught at Narsee Monjee College, was attacked in the stomach and sadly died from his injuries soon after.