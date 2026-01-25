Mumbai professor killed after argument on local train
India
A 33-year-old college professor, Alok Kumar Singh, was fatally stabbed by a fellow passenger after a heated argument while getting off a Mumbai local train at Malad station on Saturday evening (date not specified in source), around 5:30-6:00pm.
Singh, who taught at Narsee Monjee College, was attacked in the stomach and sadly died from his injuries soon after.
Police acted quickly; accused arrested within hours
The accused, 27-year-old Omkar Eknath Shinde—a daily-wage worker—fled the scene but was tracked down and arrested by railway police within 12 hours using CCTV footage.
He's now been charged with murder.
Police are reviewing more footage and speaking to witnesses as part of their ongoing investigation.