Mumbai: Professor killed at Malad station over train alighting dispute
A 33-year-old math professor, Alok Kumar Singh, was stabbed and killed at Mumbai's Malad Railway Station on Saturday evening after an argument with another commuter about getting off a crowded Borivali-bound local train.
Singh had boarded from Vile Parle around 6pm after the attack, he collapsed on the platform while the attacker ran off into the crowd.
Suspect caught quickly; investigation ongoing
Police tracked down Omkar Eknath Shinde, a 27-year-old metal polishing worker, within 12 hours using CCTV footage and witness accounts. He was arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and a murder case has been registered.
Singh taught at Narsee Monjee College and lived in Malad East with his wife.
The investigation is still underway as authorities piece together what led to this tragic incident.