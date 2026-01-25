Mumbai: Professor killed at Malad station over train alighting dispute

Suspect caught quickly; investigation ongoing

Police tracked down Omkar Eknath Shinde, a 27-year-old metal polishing worker, within 12 hours using CCTV footage and witness accounts. He was arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and a murder case has been registered.

Singh taught at Narsee Monjee College and lived in Malad East with his wife.

The investigation is still underway as authorities piece together what led to this tragic incident.