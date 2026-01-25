Mumbai: Professor stabbed to death at station over 'minor' altercation

A college professor was fatally stabbed at the Malad Railway Station in Mumbai on Saturday. The victim, 33-year-old Alok Kumar Singh, was a mathematics teacher at Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics. The incident occurred around 5:30pm on Platform 1 when Singh and the accused, who was identified as Omkar Shinde, got into a dispute while getting off a Churchgate-Borivali slow train.

Argument turns violent Dispute escalates into fatal stabbing The argument between Singh and Shinde started inside the second-class coach of the train and continued on the platform. Reportedly, the dispute was over the protocol of boarding or alighting through the crowded compartment gates. During this altercation, Shinde allegedly pulled out a sharp object and stabbed Singh in the stomach, before escaping. Despite being rushed to Shatabdi Hospital by his colleague and the police, Singh was declared dead due to excessive blood loss.

Swift arrest Accused arrested within hours of incident The Government Railway Police (GRP) launched an immediate investigation, using CCTV footage from the station. The footage showed a man in a white shirt and blue jeans fleeing across a Foot Over Bridge shortly after the attack. This evidence helped track Shinde to Vasai, where he was arrested within 12 hours of the incident.

