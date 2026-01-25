Mumbai: Professor stabbed to death at station over 'minor' altercation
What's the story
A college professor was fatally stabbed at the Malad Railway Station in Mumbai on Saturday. The victim, 33-year-old Alok Kumar Singh, was a mathematics teacher at Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics. The incident occurred around 5:30pm on Platform 1 when Singh and the accused, who was identified as Omkar Shinde, got into a dispute while getting off a Churchgate-Borivali slow train.
Argument turns violent
Dispute escalates into fatal stabbing
The argument between Singh and Shinde started inside the second-class coach of the train and continued on the platform. Reportedly, the dispute was over the protocol of boarding or alighting through the crowded compartment gates. During this altercation, Shinde allegedly pulled out a sharp object and stabbed Singh in the stomach, before escaping. Despite being rushed to Shatabdi Hospital by his colleague and the police, Singh was declared dead due to excessive blood loss.
Swift arrest
Accused arrested within hours of incident
The Government Railway Police (GRP) launched an immediate investigation, using CCTV footage from the station. The footage showed a man in a white shirt and blue jeans fleeing across a Foot Over Bridge shortly after the attack. This evidence helped track Shinde to Vasai, where he was arrested within 12 hours of the incident.
Ongoing probe
Investigation underway into professor's murder
The GRP is investigating whether there was any prior enmity or other factors that contributed to such a violent outburst. "While the argument over getting down from the train is the reported cause, we are investigating if there was any prior enmity or if other factors influenced such a violent outburst," a police official said. The investigation is still underway, and Singh's body has been sent for post-mortem examination.