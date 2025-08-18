Mumbai rain: Government offices let staff leave early

BEST to send extra busses from train stations

Mumbai saw 177mm of rain in just a few hours today, leading to waterlogged streets in spots like Wadala and Andheri.

Major highways slowed to a crawl, trains ran up to 20 minutes late, and high-tide warnings were issued for the city, with caution advised at Marine Drive and Juhu Beach.

To ease the chaos, government offices let staff leave early and BEST is sending extra busses from train stations—all aimed at helping people get home safely during the downpour.