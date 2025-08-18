Next Article
Mumbai rain: Government offices let staff leave early
Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad are on IMD red alert for August 18 and 19, 2025, with forecasts of intense rainfall and isolated extreme showers.
The Maharashtra government is rolling out extra measures to keep things moving and safe as the city braces for more wet weather.
BEST to send extra busses from train stations
Mumbai saw 177mm of rain in just a few hours today, leading to waterlogged streets in spots like Wadala and Andheri.
Major highways slowed to a crawl, trains ran up to 20 minutes late, and high-tide warnings were issued for the city, with caution advised at Marine Drive and Juhu Beach.
To ease the chaos, government offices let staff leave early and BEST is sending extra busses from train stations—all aimed at helping people get home safely during the downpour.