Next Article
Mumbai rain: IMD issues red alert for city
Mumbai is getting drenched by intense rain, thanks to a low-pressure system moving in from the Bay of Bengal.
The IMD has put out a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad, warning of over 204mm rainfall in just 24 hours.
Santacruz and Colaba stations have already clocked nearly 170mm and 177mm—so it's definitely pouring.
Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds expected
It's not just the rain—thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds up to 40km/h are making things rough across the city.
India's monsoon arrived eight days early in 2025 and is already delivering above-average rainfall nationwide.
While that's great for crops in many places, it also means more flood risk for cities like Mumbai.