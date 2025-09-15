Mumbai rain: IMD issues red alert for city India Sep 15, 2025

Mumbai is getting drenched by intense rain, thanks to a low-pressure system moving in from the Bay of Bengal.

The IMD has put out a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad, warning of over 204mm rainfall in just 24 hours.

Santacruz and Colaba stations have already clocked nearly 170mm and 177mm—so it's definitely pouring.