Mumbai startup to launch India's 1st lab-grown meat by 2025

Mumbai's Biokraft Foods is aiming to launch India's first cultivated chicken—real meat grown from animal cells, not animals—by late 2025. Supported by research partners and government-backed incubators/collaborations, they're hoping this move aligns with India's goal of reaching a $300 billion bioeconomy by 2030.

What is cultivated meat? Unlike plant-based "meats," cultivated meat is made by growing real animal muscle cells in special tanks and shaping them into familiar cuts using tech like 3D printing.

Biokraft has already hosted India's first tasting event for their chicken and is focusing on perfecting the taste before rolling it out at hotels and restaurants.

Biokraft's plans for trout and consumer acceptance Biokraft isn't stopping at chicken—they're also working on lab-grown trout with research institutes.

Surveys show younger Indians are curious: 60% say they'd try cultivated meat, and nearly half would pay extra for it.

The company plans to start with restaurants so people can get used to the idea.