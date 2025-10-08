Next Article
Chandigarh records its coldest day of 2025 in October
India
Chandigarh just had its coldest day of 2025 on October 7, with the temperature dropping to 22°C—a massive 14°C plunge from earlier this week.
Heavy rain and snowfall in nearby Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir made things even colder, resulting in the highest October rainfall since 2004.
IMD explains the unusual chill
This sudden weather twist is thanks to a western disturbance mixing with monsoon winds and Cyclone Shakti, according to the IMD.
It's not just about shivering—daily routines got disrupted, and these temps are way off from last year's warm October.
The good news: IMD expects things to warm up again by the end of the week.