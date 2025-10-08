Punjab: After heavy rain, cool, dry weather sets in

Farmers back to harvesting crops after rain

The rain brought an early pre-winter chill, dropping maximum temperatures by nearly 10°C in some areas—Hoshiarpur even hit a chilly 16.5°C, which is rare for early October.

Farmers are back to harvesting now that it's dry, but many worry about crop damage and lower yields from the sudden wet spell.

Farm unions are pushing for official checks and compensation.

The cold snap isn't just in Punjab—neighboring Haryana received rainfall too.