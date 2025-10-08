Next Article
Punjab farmers need ₹20,000cr aid to recover from flood damage
Punjab is facing a tough time after recent floods wiped out nearly three lakh acres of crops.
Thick layers of silt—some up to five feet deep—are making it even harder for farmers to get ready for the next planting season.
The government says about five lakh acres have been hit overall, and they're still checking another 1.5 lakh acres for damage.
₹7,200 per acre compensation announced
To help out, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced ₹7,200 per acre as compensation to clear the silt, plus two lakh quintals of wheat seeds for affected farmers.
The state assembly has also asked the central government for ₹20,000 crore in aid.
The plan is to distribute compensation before Diwali (October 20), but thick silt deposits must still be cleared for farming to restart.