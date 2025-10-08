Punjab farmers need ₹20,000cr aid to recover from flood damage India Oct 08, 2025

Punjab is facing a tough time after recent floods wiped out nearly three lakh acres of crops.

Thick layers of silt—some up to five feet deep—are making it even harder for farmers to get ready for the next planting season.

The government says about five lakh acres have been hit overall, and they're still checking another 1.5 lakh acres for damage.