Tamil Nadu: Man throws sandals at judge, cites SC incident
A surprising scene unfolded at Cheranmahadevi court in Tirunelveli district when Dharmendra Singh, accused of stealing a temple donation box, threw his sandals at Judicial Magistrate Arun Kumaran.
The outburst happened on Tuesday after Singh's case was postponed—just a day after a separate shoe-throwing incident at the Supreme Court made headlines.
Authorities are checking on his mental health
Singh, frustrated and without a lawyer, lashed out despite the magistrate arranging free legal help and speeding up the process.
Security quickly removed him from court.
Police are investigating but, following the judge's advice, aren't filing extra charges since they believe Singh acted out of ignorance rather than malice.
Authorities are also checking on his mental health.
These back-to-back incidents have sparked fresh concerns about how safe Indian courtrooms really are for everyone inside.