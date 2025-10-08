Next Article
Orange alert in 12 TN districts for heavy rain
India
Heads up, Tamil Nadu! The IMD has put out an orange alert for heavy rain in 12 districts—including Coimbatore, Salem, and Dindigul—from October 8-10.
Thanks to a low-pressure system hanging around the coast, even Chennai can expect some showers and thunderstorms over the next couple of days.
Travel delays, local flooding expected
Heavy rain could potentially lead to local flooding, travel delays, and crop damage in central and western TN.
While Chennai's risk is lower, it's still smart to keep an umbrella handy and watch for weather updates.
October usually brings warm temps (27°C-32°C) with plenty of humidity—so if you're hoping for cooler days as the monsoon backs off a bit, you might get your wish soon.