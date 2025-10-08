Ladakh activist detained under NSA refuses to leave jail: Details
Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) leaders have stopped talks with the government after four people were killed during protests in Ladakh.
They're demanding an independent judicial probe before any discussions resume.
Activist Sonam Wangchuk, currently detained under the National Security Act, is also supporting this call and says he'll stay in jail until the inquiry begins.
Push for judicial probe shows trust has broken down
This push for a judicial probe shows just how much trust has broken down between Ladakh's people and the government.
Locals have been asking for statehood and special protections under the Sixth Schedule since Ladakh became a Union Territory in 2019.
The government's response now could shape not just future talks but Ladakh's entire political future.