SC allows Gond women to inherit family property
Big news from the Supreme Court: women from the Gond tribal community can now inherit family property, thanks to a landmark decision on Thursday.
The judges said that when there's no clear law or custom, cases should be decided with "justice, equity and good conscience."
This move addresses the absence of statutory law for Scheduled Tribes like the Gonds, applying constitutional principles instead of overriding old rules like the Hindu Succession Act of 1956—which didn't cover Scheduled Tribes unless specifically mentioned—finally putting Gond women on equal footing.
Court's ruling on earlier judgments
The court also flipped earlier judgments that made Gond women prove their right to inherit.
Now, it's up to others to show if someone should be excluded.
This shift supports Articles 14 and 15 of the Constitution (which are all about equality and banning discrimination).
By challenging outdated customs, this ruling sets a strong example for women's rights in tribal communities across India.