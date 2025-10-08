SC allows Gond women to inherit family property India Oct 08, 2025

Big news from the Supreme Court: women from the Gond tribal community can now inherit family property, thanks to a landmark decision on Thursday.

The judges said that when there's no clear law or custom, cases should be decided with "justice, equity and good conscience."

This move addresses the absence of statutory law for Scheduled Tribes like the Gonds, applying constitutional principles instead of overriding old rules like the Hindu Succession Act of 1956—which didn't cover Scheduled Tribes unless specifically mentioned—finally putting Gond women on equal footing.