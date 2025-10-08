'Ask deity to do something': CJI BR Gavai's remark sparks India Oct 08, 2025

A surprising moment unfolded at the Supreme Court this week when advocate Rakesh Kishore tried to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai.

The act was sparked by Gavai's earlier comment about a petition to restore a Lord Vishnu idol in Khajuraho, where he remarked, "Go and ask the deity himself to do something."

The incident has stirred up conversations about respect for the judiciary and religious beliefs.