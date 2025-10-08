'Ask deity to do something': CJI BR Gavai's remark sparks
A surprising moment unfolded at the Supreme Court this week when advocate Rakesh Kishore tried to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai.
The act was sparked by Gavai's earlier comment about a petition to restore a Lord Vishnu idol in Khajuraho, where he remarked, "Go and ask the deity himself to do something."
The incident has stirred up conversations about respect for the judiciary and religious beliefs.
I don't regret what happened, says Kishore
This week, Kishore—a 71-year-old lawyer—launched his protest inside the Supreme Court after feeling offended by CJI Gavai's remark on the Khajuraho idol case.
Kishore later said he had "I don't regret what happened," calling his action a response to what he saw as mockery of religious sentiments.
Despite this, CJI Gavai stayed calm and told everyone to "carry on," later clarifying that he respects all religions.
BCI suspends Kishore's license
The Bar Council of India quickly suspended Kishore from practicing law while they investigate further.
Political leaders like CPI(M) linked it to divisive rhetoric, urging stronger protection for judicial independence.