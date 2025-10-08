IAF's Air Force Day parade blends tradition with modern strategy
India just marked its 93rd Air Force Day at Hindon Air Base with a grand parade and some seriously impressive aerial displays.
This year's theme put the spotlight on the IAF's sharp performance in Operation Sindoor, blending tradition with a nod to modern strategy.
MiG-21 bids adieu at Hindon
Crowds got to see Rafale, Su-30MKI, MiG-29 fighters—and heavy-lifters like the C-17 Globemaster III—in action.
India showed off its own Akash missile system and Netra radar too, highlighting how much local defense tech has grown.
The event also said goodbye to the legendary MiG-21 as it retires from service.
The IAF's role in humanitarian assistance
The IAF reminded everyone it's not just about fighter jets—it's also there when disaster strikes.
From helping during floods in Uttarakhand and Punjab to earthquake relief in Myanmar, their quick response saves lives.
Bringing the parade back to Hindon this year underscored how the force keeps evolving with India's needs.