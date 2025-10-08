IAF's Air Force Day parade blends tradition with modern strategy

Crowds got to see Rafale, Su-30MKI, MiG-29 fighters—and heavy-lifters like the C-17 Globemaster III—in action. India showed off its own Akash missile system and Netra radar too, highlighting how much local defense tech has grown. The event also said goodbye to the legendary MiG-21 as it retires from service.

The IAF's role in humanitarian assistance

The IAF reminded everyone it's not just about fighter jets—it's also there when disaster strikes.

From helping during floods in Uttarakhand and Punjab to earthquake relief in Myanmar, their quick response saves lives.

Bringing the parade back to Hindon this year underscored how the force keeps evolving with India's needs.