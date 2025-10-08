Next Article
15 dead, several injured in Himachal bus accident
India
A tragic landslide hit a private bus in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district on October 7, 2025, leaving at least 15 people dead and several injured.
Rescue teams are still searching for survivors, with more people feared trapped under the debris—a tough reminder of how vulnerable these hilly regions can be to natural disasters.
UK PM on 2-day visit to India
On October 8, 2025, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer landed in India for a two-day visit with a large team from British business and academia.
His trip follows a recent trade deal between the two countries and aims to boost economic ties as both nations look to strengthen their positions on the global stage.