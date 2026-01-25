Mumbai to face 10% water cut from January 27
Heads up, Mumbai: there's a 10% water cut coming your way from January 27 to February 7.
Several municipal wards, eastern suburbs, and parts of Thane will feel it.
The reason? Annual maintenance at the Pise pumping station that keeps much of Mumbai running.
What's happening in Thane?
If you're in Thane, expect two rounds of planned 24-hour shutdowns in areas like Wagle Estate, Vartaknagar, Kalwa, Mumbra, and Ghodbunder Road.
Repairs at the Bhatsa river barrage mean lower water levels, reduced inflow and low pressure in some areas.