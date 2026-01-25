Mumbai to face 10% water cut from January 27

If you're in Thane, expect two rounds of planned 24-hour shutdowns in areas like Wagle Estate, Vartaknagar, Kalwa, Mumbra, and Ghodbunder Road. Repairs at the Bhatsa river barrage mean lower water levels, reduced inflow and low pressure in some areas.

How should you prep?

TMC is asking everyone to store enough water ahead of time and BMC is urging residents to use it wisely until things are back to normal.

A little teamwork now means fewer headaches later—so try not to waste water during this stretch!