Mumbai to install barriers to stop plastic flow into oceans

Barriers could trap up to 92 tons of plastic annually

These barriers, set to be installed before the 2026 monsoon, could trap up to 92 tons of plastic every year—helping protect Mumbai's coastline, mangroves, and local wildlife.

With India being a major contributor to global marine litter, this move is part of a bigger plan to tackle river plastics worldwide.

As The Ocean Cleanup's founder Boyan Slat put it, "India is a critical geography in the global fight against plastic pollution..." with solutions designed for local needs.