Mumbai to install barriers to stop plastic flow into oceans
Mumbai is taking a big step to fight plastic pollution by setting up barriers in the Trombay and Malad waterways.
The city's municipal body and pollution board are teaming up with The Ocean Cleanup to stop tons of plastic from flowing into the Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean.
Barriers could trap up to 92 tons of plastic annually
These barriers, set to be installed before the 2026 monsoon, could trap up to 92 tons of plastic every year—helping protect Mumbai's coastline, mangroves, and local wildlife.
With India being a major contributor to global marine litter, this move is part of a bigger plan to tackle river plastics worldwide.
As The Ocean Cleanup's founder Boyan Slat put it, "India is a critical geography in the global fight against plastic pollution..." with solutions designed for local needs.