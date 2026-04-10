Mumbai to receive 1st non AC local with automatic doors
Mumbai is about to get its first non-AC local train with automatic sliding doors, finally bringing a much-needed safety upgrade to the city's iconic rail network.
Built in Chennai, this 12-coach train will arrive by April 10 or 11, 2026 and head straight for inspection at Kurla Carshed and trial runs.
The main goal? To help manage crowds better and cut down on those scary, overcrowding-related accidents.
Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the project
Automatic doors are a big deal for Mumbai locals. They'll help control boarding and make travel safer, especially after last year's Mumbra incident put the spotlight on crowding issues.
The project faced delays, with ventilation in non-AC coaches a concern, but Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the project.
After trials, you might spot these upgraded locals on your daily commute soon!