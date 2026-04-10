Mumbai to receive 1st non AC local with automatic doors India Apr 10, 2026

Mumbai is about to get its first non-AC local train with automatic sliding doors, finally bringing a much-needed safety upgrade to the city's iconic rail network.

Built in Chennai, this 12-coach train will arrive by April 10 or 11, 2026 and head straight for inspection at Kurla Carshed and trial runs.

The main goal? To help manage crowds better and cut down on those scary, overcrowding-related accidents.