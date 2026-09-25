Mumbai Traffic Police close 84 roads for Ganesh visarjan restrictions
India
Ganesh Visarjan is happening today, and Mumbai's streets, especially around Girgaon Chowpatty and Dadar, are set for massive processions.
To keep things moving (and safe), Mumbai Traffic Police are closing 84 roads, turning 20 into one-way streets, and putting major restrictions in South and Central Mumbai from noon today until 6am tomorrow.
Avoid driving near Mumbai immersion spots
Kalbadevi, Girgaon, Juhu, Andheri, and Kurla will see traffic changes.
If you're heading out, it's smarter to skip driving near immersion spots.
Instead, hop on a suburban train or Metro if you can, or try the Coastal Road between north and south Mumbai to dodge the jams.