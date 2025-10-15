Next Article
Mumbai's air quality dips to moderate levels
India
Since the monsoon ended on October 10, Mumbai's air quality has slipped fast.
The city's AQI jumped to 139 by mid-October, and spots like Bandra Kurla Complex and Deonar are seeing even worse numbers, hitting 221 and 235.
La Nina's early arrival is worsening situation
Experts say the early arrival of La Nina is making things worse by slowing winds and trapping pollution closer to the ground, which means more smog and haze.
With a longer, colder winter expected, air quality could dip even further.
Experts urge immediate action to improve air quality
Specialists are urging quick action—like smoother traffic, less congestion, and stopping open garbage burning.
They also want better local AQI tracking to really understand what's happening in Mumbai's air.