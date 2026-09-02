Mumbai's Elphinstone replacement bridge opening early 2027 after railway work
Mumbai's old Elphinstone Bridge got torn down last year, and its new replacement is now set to open in early 2027, later than planned.
The holdup? After the railway portion is completed by November 2026, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will finish the approach roads and connect the railway and non-railway sections.
When it finally opens, the bridge will have two levels: one for local traffic and the upper deck will become part of the 4.5-km Sewri-Worli connector. It should make getting around a lot smoother.
Prabhadevi Parel spans require 39 blocks
A big challenge has been installing four massive steel spans over railway tracks near Prabhadevi and Parel: these will leave space for future railway expansion.
The process needs 39 railway blocks across 25 days, so it's slow going.
Despite weather and festival season hiccups, MahaRail says it's aiming to finish the railway section by November this year, but it still needs final sign-off from Central Railway and Western Railway before moving ahead.