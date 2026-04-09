Mumbai's green Asha LPG arrival 1st since West Asia conflict India Apr 09, 2026

A ship called Green Asha, flying the Indian flag and loaded with 15,400 metric tons of LPG, just made it safely to Mumbai's Jawaharlal Nehru Port.

This is the first such delivery since conflict broke out in West Asia between Iran, the US and Israel.

The arrival is a big win for India's supply chain, showing that even with global tensions, essential fuel keeps flowing.