Mumbai's green Asha LPG arrival 1st since West Asia conflict
India
A ship called Green Asha, flying the Indian flag and loaded with 15,400 metric tons of LPG, just made it safely to Mumbai's Jawaharlal Nehru Port.
This is the first such delivery since conflict broke out in West Asia between Iran, the US and Israel.
The arrival is a big win for India's supply chain, showing that even with global tensions, essential fuel keeps flowing.
Green Asha docks at JNPA berth
Green Asha docked at JNPA's liquid berth run by BPCL-IOCL, and everyone on board is safe.
JNPA (also known as Nhava Sheva) is a major hub for India's energy imports.
This successful delivery highlights how important the port is for keeping things running smoothly at home, even when things get shaky abroad.