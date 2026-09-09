Murari, 60, arrested by Delhi Police Crime Branch in Dwarka
India
After nearly three decades dodging the law, 60-year-old Murari (also known as Ashok) was arrested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch in Dwarka this week.
Murari had been wanted since the 1990s for cases in both Delhi and Rajasthan, with permanent warrants out since 2013.
Murari linked to 18 criminal cases
Murari slipped away back in 1996 after a robbery and assault case in Rajasthan. While his associates were convicted after the trial, he vanished.
Over the years, he picked up more charges, including housebreaking and running an illegal liquor operation where he allegedly fought off police during a raid.
In total, he was linked to 18 criminal cases before police tracked him down using fresh intelligence.
Legal proceedings are now underway.