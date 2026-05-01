Muslim community appeals Supreme Court over Bhojshala temple ruling
India
The Bhojshala complex in Madhya Pradesh is back in the spotlight.
The Muslim community has appealed to the Supreme Court after the High Court ruled this year that the site is a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati.
This 11th-century monument, protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), has long been a disputed site between Hindu and Muslim groups.
Qazi Moinuddin appeals Bhojshala order
The High Court's decision also canceled a 2003 ASI order that let Muslims offer Friday prayers (namaz) at Bhojshala.
Now, Qazi Moinuddin, the caretaker of the mosque within the complex, filed an appeal challenging the May 15 order.
The case highlights ongoing questions about religious coexistence and heritage sites in India.