Muslim community appeals Supreme Court over Bhojshala temple ruling India May 22, 2026

The Bhojshala complex in Madhya Pradesh is back in the spotlight.

The Muslim community has appealed to the Supreme Court after the High Court ruled this year that the site is a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati.

This 11th-century monument, protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), has long been a disputed site between Hindu and Muslim groups.