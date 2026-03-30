Mysore man Srinivas Louis arrested for 1,100+ fake bomb threats India Mar 30, 2026

A 47-year-old from Mysore, Srinivas Louis, has been arrested for allegedly making more than 1,100 fake bomb threats across India, including recent threats to the Delhi High Court.

He admitted to the prank calls when questioned, though police say his reasons are still unclear and he seemed mentally distressed.