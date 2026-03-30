Mysore man Srinivas Louis arrested for 1,100+ fake bomb threats
India
A 47-year-old from Mysore, Srinivas Louis, has been arrested for allegedly making more than 1,100 fake bomb threats across India, including recent threats to the Delhi High Court.
He admitted to the prank calls when questioned, though police say his reasons are still unclear and he seemed mentally distressed.
Police find laptop and SIMs
Louis was caught after recent threats to the Delhi High Court. Police found a laptop and several SIM cards at his rented place in Mysore.
Investigators believe he targeted schools, courts, and government offices just to stir up panic, causing disruptions in multiple states as authorities scrambled to respond.