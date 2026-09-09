Mysterious fever kills 5 children in Gadhakasda village, Etawah
A mysterious fever has taken the lives of five children in Gadhakasda village, Etawah's Bhareh area over the past three weeks, with the latest case reported today.
More than 20 villagers are also sick with similar symptoms, leading health officials to step in and investigate what is going on.
Specialist teams collect blood samples
Specialist teams from the district and Saifai Medical University are collecting blood samples and talking to families to figure out the cause.
Medical camps have been set up for quick treatment, and two patients have been admitted to the district hospital and two others are being treated at Saifai medical university.
Sanitation workers are also working to improve hygiene in the area as officials urge everyone to seek treatment promptly and not ignore symptoms.