Mysuru to host world's largest Hanuman Chalisa chant on Valentine's
India
On February 14, Mysuru will see a large number of followers and devotees take part at Maharaja's College Grounds to chant the Hanuman Chalisa together.
The event is led by Ganapathi Sachchidananda Swamiji, and is being organized by the Avadhoota Datta Peetham; he will lead the rendition and has drawn huge crowds in past years.
Preparations are buzzing, with local groups pitching in and Swamiji himself promoting the event—he even sent out a chariot around town to spread the word.
Swamiji is known for his record-breaking gatherings (like when over 1.2 lakh people joined him in Tenali in past years).
For anyone interested in spiritual vibes or just witnessing something massive and community-driven, this one's worth keeping an eye on.