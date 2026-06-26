N Chandrababu Naidu launches Andhra Pradesh's largest private gold project
Andhra Pradesh just got its largest private-sector gold mining project, with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu kicking things off at Jonnagiri in Kurnool.
Backed by Geomysore Services and Deccan Gold Mines, the ₹405 crore project will dig up and sell gold bars right from the site, starting with 400kg a year and aiming for two tons as things ramp up.
Jonnagiri project to boost local economy
Jonnagiri has been known for gold since ancient times, but this project is set to make a real impact now.
Locals, including women and young people, will get trained for mining jobs, which means more work opportunities in the area.
Plus, it could boost small businesses nearby, help cut down on India's gold imports (saving money), and bring in extra revenue for Andhra Pradesh.
The hope is that this sparks more investment in new tech like drones and renewable energy around Rayalaseema too.