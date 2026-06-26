N Chandrababu Naidu launches Andhra Pradesh's largest private gold project

Jonnagiri project to boost local economy

Jonnagiri has been known for gold since ancient times, but this project is set to make a real impact now.

Locals, including women and young people, will get trained for mining jobs, which means more work opportunities in the area.

Plus, it could boost small businesses nearby, help cut down on India's gold imports (saving money), and bring in extra revenue for Andhra Pradesh.

The hope is that this sparks more investment in new tech like drones and renewable energy around Rayalaseema too.