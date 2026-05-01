Nagpur bench quashes charges, rules wife sharing salary not cruelty
India
The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court just ruled that asking a working wife to chip in her salary for household expenses isn't considered cruelty under matrimonial law.
This decision came after the court threw out criminal charges against a Nagpur man and his parents, who were accused by his wife of being cruel and intentionally insulting.
Justice Joshi finds strained marital relations
Justice Vrushali Joshi explained that simply asking your spouse to help financially doesn't count as unlawful or cruel behavior.
The court found that the allegations did not satisfy the ingredients of cruelty under matrimonial law, just strained relations between the couple.
As Justice Joshi put it, "cannot, in itself, be construed as an unlawful demand or cruelty."