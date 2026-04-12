Nagpur court finds kitchen ban can count as mental cruelty
India
A Nagpur court just ruled that stopping a wife from using the kitchen (and making her get food from outside) can count as mental cruelty under Indian law.
Justice Urmila Joshi-Phalke said these actions were enough for a case against the husband, but not his mother, since the claims against her were not specific.
Woman alleges cooking ban, case advances
The woman said after her 2022 marriage, she faced constant fights, was not allowed to cook, and had her movements restricted.
The husband argued she filed the complaint as a counterblast to his divorce petition, but the court found her allegations detailed enough to move forward with charges of mental cruelty.