Nagpur students demand independent probe and resignations over MPSC leak
Students in Maharashtra are out protesting after a leaked exam paper rocked the MPSC recruitment process for Drug Inspector, Group-B posts under the Food and Drug Administration Department.
Gathering at Nagpur's Samvidhan Chowk, they're calling for the resignation of top MPSC officials and demanding an independent investigation into all exams since 2022.
Amrit Patil bought paper, Rituja shared
The scandal started when Rituja Patil's father, Amrit Patil, had bought the question paper from Praveen Patil for his daughter, which Rituja then shared with her now-former boyfriend, Gaurav Patil.
While she passed, Gaurav didn't, and after their breakup, he reported the leak to MPSC, triggering an official probe.
MPSC cancels drug inspector recruitment
In response, MPSC has canceled its drug inspector recruitment process after learning the paper was leaked two days before the exam.
Protesters even sarcastically thanked Rituja and Gaurav for exposing the scam.