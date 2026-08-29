Narendra Modi and Vladimir Putin expected at India Russia INNOPROM
India
Prime Minister Modi and Russian President Putin are expected in New Delhi for the first India-Russia International Industrial Trade Fair, INNOPROM. India, from September 9-11.
The timing is interesting: it's just before the big BRICS summit, and both leaders will be in town.
The fair's all about bringing Indian and Russian businesses together, focusing on tech partnerships and real-world collaborations.
Exhibits highlight India Russia tech collaboration
Expect a showcase of cool innovations: think mechanical engineering, digital tech, mining solutions, and even a model of a nuclear power plant.
Experts say having both leaders there really shows how serious India and Russia are about working together on new projects and sharing tech know-how for future growth.