Narendra Modi arrives in Netherlands to meet Dutch leaders

Netherlands India's 4th-largest investor $55.6 billion

India and the Netherlands are teaming up big-time on tech, defense, clean energy, and semiconductors.

The Netherlands is now India's fourth-largest investor (with $55.6 billion in foreign direct investment) and two-way trade was valued at $27.8 billion in 2024-25.

Plus, more than 90,000 non-resident Indians and persons of Indian origin call the Netherlands home—including 3,500 students—making these ties feel even more personal for both countries.