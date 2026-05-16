Narendra Modi arrives in Netherlands to meet Dutch leaders
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just touched down in the Netherlands as part of his five-nation tour.
After a quick stop in Abu Dhabi to meet U.A.E. President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Modi is set to chat with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten and meet King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima.
He'll also connect with the Indian community and Dutch business leaders, so it's a packed schedule.
Netherlands India's 4th-largest investor $55.6 billion
India and the Netherlands are teaming up big-time on tech, defense, clean energy, and semiconductors.
The Netherlands is now India's fourth-largest investor (with $55.6 billion in foreign direct investment) and two-way trade was valued at $27.8 billion in 2024-25.
Plus, more than 90,000 non-resident Indians and persons of Indian origin call the Netherlands home—including 3,500 students—making these ties feel even more personal for both countries.