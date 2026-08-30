Narendra Modi arrives in Tashkent sharing car ride with Mirziyoyev
Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched down in Tashkent for a two-day trip, where he was warmly greeted by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan.
The leaders even shared a car ride to the presidential palace, setting a friendly tone for talks focused on boosting ties in trade, defense, digital connectivity, energy, education, and people-to-people ties.
Modi pledges deeper India Uzbekistan ties
Modi highlighted how India and Uzbekistan have made real progress together lately and said he's committed to taking things further.
This marks his fourth visit to Uzbekistan since 2015.
After wrapping up discussions in Tashkent, Modi heads to Bishkek to attend the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, which will mark 25 years of the organization, a big regional event where his informal style (think sharing rides with world leaders) helps build stronger connections.