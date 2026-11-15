Narendra Modi, Balendra Shah likely to inaugurate Ayodhya-Janakpur train virtually

The route covers about 604km and comes with comfy LHB coaches (think air-conditioned and sleeper options).

Trains leave Janakpur Dham on Saturdays and Ayodhya Cantt on Mondays, stopping at places like Jaynagar, Madhubani, and Gorakhpur.

Besides religious tourism, it's also meant to help students and business travelers get around more easily, giving a little boost to local economies while building stronger India-Nepal ties.

Schedules and fares are coming soon.