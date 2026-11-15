Narendra Modi, Balendra Shah likely to inaugurate Ayodhya-Janakpur train virtually
On November 23, Narendra Modi and Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah are likely to jointly inaugurate the virtual switch for a brand-new train connecting Ayodhya Dham in India with Janakpur Dham in Nepal, two major spots for anyone interested in the Ramayana story.
The weekly service is set to make traveling easier for pilgrims, tourists, and pretty much anyone curious about exploring both countries.
Ayodhya-Janakpur service runs Saturdays and Mondays
The route covers about 604km and comes with comfy LHB coaches (think air-conditioned and sleeper options).
Trains leave Janakpur Dham on Saturdays and Ayodhya Cantt on Mondays, stopping at places like Jaynagar, Madhubani, and Gorakhpur.
Besides religious tourism, it's also meant to help students and business travelers get around more easily, giving a little boost to local economies while building stronger India-Nepal ties.
Schedules and fares are coming soon.