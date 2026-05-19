Narendra Modi concludes Norway trip after India-Nordic green technology partnership
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just finished his two-day trip to Norway and is now off to Italy.
While in Norway, he joined the India-Nordic Summit, where India and Nordic countries agreed on a new green technology partnership, so expect more teamwork on clean energy, trade, and blue economy projects.
Modi receives Norway's highest civilian honor
Modi met leaders from Norway, Iceland, Finland, and Denmark to talk about sustainability and digital innovation.
He also received Norway's highest civilian honor (the Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit) for boosting ties between the two countries.
Next up: Italy, where Modi plans to discuss defense, clean energy, innovation, and science and technology with Italian leaders.
Fun fact: India-Italy trade hit $16.77 billion last year.