Narendra Modi ends Uzbekistan Kyrgyzstan tour with trade security focus
India
Prime Minister Modi just finished a two-nation visit to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, aiming to boost India's regional ties.
At the SCO summit in Kyrgyzstan, he pushed for cracking down on terrorism and met leaders like Russia's Putin, calling for peace in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
In Uzbekistan, Modi and President Mirziyoyev upgraded their partnership, set a $5 billion annual trade goal by 2030, inked 11 agreements across mining and tourism, and agreed on a framework for the long-term supply of uranium in the civil-nuclear energy sector.
Modi conferred Oliy Darajali Do'stlik Order
Modi was conferred Uzbekistan's Oliy Darajali Do'stlik Order.
He also discussed boosting trade with Iran at the summit, so overall, it was a busy week of building bridges abroad.