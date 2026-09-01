Narendra Modi ends Uzbekistan Kyrgyzstan tour with trade security focus

Prime Minister Modi just finished a two-nation visit to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, aiming to boost India's regional ties.

At the SCO summit in Kyrgyzstan, he pushed for cracking down on terrorism and met leaders like Russia's Putin, calling for peace in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

In Uzbekistan, Modi and President Mirziyoyev upgraded their partnership, set a $5 billion annual trade goal by 2030, inked 11 agreements across mining and tourism, and agreed on a framework for the long-term supply of uranium in the civil-nuclear energy sector.