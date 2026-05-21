Narendra Modi gifts Indian grains to FAO director-general in Italy

Narendra Modi receives Agricola Medal

Each grain has its own story: red rice is packed with nutrients, Gobindobhog is famous for its sweet aroma and sticky texture, Basmati is known for its fragrance and long grains, while Joha stands out for its unique flavor.

During this trip, Modi also received the Agricola Medal for India's commitment to human welfare, food security and sustainable development and dedicated it to Indian farmers and scientists.

Fun fact: He is the first Indian prime minister to visit FAO headquarters in 30 years!