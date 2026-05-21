Narendra Modi gifts Indian grains to FAO director-general in Italy
During his visit to Italy, Prime Minister Modi presented the FAO Director-General with India's finest grains: think red rice from Kerala, Gobindobhog from Bengal, Basmati from the Indo-Gangetic plains, Joha from Assam, Lala Namak Rice from Uttar Pradesh, and even millet bars from Maharashtra.
The gift was all about showing off India's diverse farming roots.
Narendra Modi receives Agricola Medal
Each grain has its own story: red rice is packed with nutrients, Gobindobhog is famous for its sweet aroma and sticky texture, Basmati is known for its fragrance and long grains, while Joha stands out for its unique flavor.
During this trip, Modi also received the Agricola Medal for India's commitment to human welfare, food security and sustainable development and dedicated it to Indian farmers and scientists.
Fun fact: He is the first Indian prime minister to visit FAO headquarters in 30 years!