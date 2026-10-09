Narendra Modi International Airport Noida-Jewar parking rates: ₹150 to ₹700
Flying out from the brand-new Narendra Modi International Airport in Noida-Jewar?
Quick heads up: parking for private vehicles is ₹150 for 2 hours and ₹600 for a full day, while commercial vehicles pay a bit more: ₹200 for 2 hours and ₹700 for the day.
For all the details, it is best to check its official website before your trip.
Noida-Jewar renamed Narendra Modi Airport
The airport was recently renamed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following a proposal approved by the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet.
It officially opened on March 28, with its first flight (an IndiGo from Lucknow) landing on June 15.
Built at a cost of ₹11,282 crore, this first phase can handle up to 1.2 crore passengers yearly, and plans are in place to ramp that up to 7 crore as the airport expands.
Plus, with its 3,900-metre runway ready for wide-body planes and better connectivity on the way, this spot is set to become a major travel hub.