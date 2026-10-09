Narendra Modi International Airport Noida-Jewar parking rates: ₹150 to ₹700

The airport was recently renamed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following a proposal approved by the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet.

It officially opened on March 28, with its first flight (an IndiGo from Lucknow) landing on June 15.

Built at a cost of ₹11,282 crore, this first phase can handle up to 1.2 crore passengers yearly, and plans are in place to ramp that up to 7 crore as the airport expands.

Plus, with its 3,900-metre runway ready for wide-body planes and better connectivity on the way, this spot is set to become a major travel hub.