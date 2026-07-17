Narendra Modi launches India's 1st hydrogen-powered train on Jind-Sonipat route
India
India just got its first hydrogen-powered train, launched by PM Modi in Haryana this week.
Running on the Jind-Sonipat route, it's part of Indian Railways's push to swap out diesel engines for cleaner options.
This marks a big move toward greener travel and cutting emissions.
Unit cost ₹80cr, 35 trains planned
The train uses hydrogen fuel cells and lithium batteries (no diesel here) and hit speeds of up to 120km per hour during trials before May 2026.
Each unit costs ₹80 crore, plus about ₹70 crore per route for green hydrogen production and refueling stations.
Indian Railways plans to roll out 35 of these trains on heritage, hill and other non-electrified routes.