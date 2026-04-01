Narendra Modi opens 594km Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh

Expressway spans 12 districts, 500+ villages

The expressway runs through 12 districts and over 500 villages, with 21 interchanges and major river bridges, including one across the Ganga itself.

Built for speeds up to 120km per hour, it even has a special landing strip for air force emergencies.

Besides cutting travel time, this project is set to boost business, tourism (think Prayagraj), and make moving around Uttar Pradesh much smoother. Plus, it is part of a bigger network that could soon stretch all the way to Haridwar.