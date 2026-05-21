Narendra Modi to chair 1st Council of Ministers meeting 2026
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lead his first Council of Ministers meeting this year, bringing together top cabinet and state ministers.
They'll be reviewing how ministries have performed lately, checking in on recent policy moves, and planning what's next, especially after the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) strong wins in West Bengal, Assam, and the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) comeback in Puducherry.
Schemes, sector support, West Asia fallout
The focus will be on making government schemes work better for people and tackling any fallout from the ongoing West Asia crisis.
Sectors like energy, agriculture, aviation, shipping, and logistics are getting extra attention.
Modi is expected to push ministries to keep things running smoothly for citizens and help industries hit by global issues.
The meeting also highlights the government's ongoing push for stronger governance and real results from its policies.