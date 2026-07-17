Narendra Modi to flag off 1st hydrogen train in Haryana
India's debut hydrogen-powered train is launching today, with Prime Minister Modi set to flag it off on July 17.
Running between Jind and Sonipat in Haryana, this 90km journey takes nearly two hours.
The move is part of India's push for greener transport under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, and yes, it's all about cutting carbon emissions and making travel cleaner.
Train runs on locally sourced hydrogen
No overhead electric wires needed here; the train runs on hydrogen fuel sourced locally from Jind. It only emits water vapor, so it's way friendlier for the planet.
With ticket prices from ₹5 to ₹25, it's affordable for about 2,600 passengers daily.
Alongside the launch, Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate upgraded railway stations and new healthcare projects, making this a big day for Indian infrastructure!