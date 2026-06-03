Narendra Modi to lay foundations for over ₹18,777cr Surat projects India Jun 03, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading to Surat on Friday, June 5, 2026 to kick off and lay the foundation for projects worth over ₹18,777 crore.

The focus is on boosting Gujarat's industrial scene: think upgraded factories, better waste management, and cleaner environments, with eight major GIDC projects leading the way.

Bharuch and Valsad districts are set for big upgrades, getting more than ₹894 crore and ₹169.3 crore investments to improve everything from pharma parks to eco-friendly drainage systems.