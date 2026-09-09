Narendra Modi to meet Vladimir Putin over S-400, BrahMos
Right before the BRICS summit, Prime Minister Modi is set to meet Russian President Putin in New Delhi on September 11.
Their main agenda: sorting out the delayed delivery of the final S-400 air defense system (thanks to the Russia-Ukraine war) and discussing new upgrades for BrahMos missiles.
Russia says the last S-400 unit should reach India by November 2026.
India's S-400 units, BrahMos upgrade plans
India already has four S-400 units guarding its borders with China and Pakistan: these systems even intercepted an aircraft over 300km away during Operation Sindoor last year.
The talks will also cover boosting BrahMos missile range to 800km, plus plans for a lighter version (BrahMos-NG) that can fit fighter jets like Tejas and MiG-29.
With more countries showing interest in buying BrahMos, expect deeper co-production between India and Russia and export deals to third countries.