Narendra Modi urges alternative energy amid U.S.-Israel conflict, Hormuz blockade

Narendra Modi reiterates Viksit Bharat 2047

Modi also doubled down on his Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, calling for steady reforms and teamwork to reach big goals.

With fuel prices up by ₹3 per liter, he encouraged everyone to use public transport and electric vehicles, while cutting back on things like foreign travel to help protect India's foreign exchange reserves.

This was the first full Council meeting in almost a year, following new deals with UAE's ADNOC.