Narendra Modi urges alternative energy amid U.S.-Israel conflict, Hormuz blockade
India
India's fuel supply is taking a hit because of the ongoing U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.
At a four-hour Council of Ministers meeting, PM Modi urged his team to look for alternative energy sources like biogas so India isn't stuck relying on traditional fuels.
Narendra Modi reiterates Viksit Bharat 2047
Modi also doubled down on his Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, calling for steady reforms and teamwork to reach big goals.
With fuel prices up by ₹3 per liter, he encouraged everyone to use public transport and electric vehicles, while cutting back on things like foreign travel to help protect India's foreign exchange reserves.
This was the first full Council meeting in almost a year, following new deals with UAE's ADNOC.