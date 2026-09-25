Narendra Modi urges ministers at Chintan Shivir to explain issues
India
At a recent two-day Chintan Shivir, PM Modi urged his ministers to really understand the issues and communicate them clearly, especially after some recent controversies.
He wants ministers to help shape informed public conversations and push back against negative stories about the government.
Ministers urged to connect with officials
Modi also asked ministers to connect more with officials at every level and make sure key government welfare schemes actually reach people.
The big message: be clear about how these programs help, so intended beneficiaries understand what's available.
The session also touched on building trust with the public and improving how things get done in government.