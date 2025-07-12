Next Article
Narrow escape for 15 students in Himachal's Una
Fifteen students in Himachal Pradesh's Una district had a close call on Saturday, July 12, 2025, when their school bus slid into a ditch after a road culvert gave way.
Luckily, everyone made it out okay—thanks to quick-thinking locals who heard the commotion and rushed to help.
How locals helped the kids
Not only did people nearby pull the kids out, but they also found another way for them to get home.
Police and officials soon arrived, talking with locals, the students, and the bus crew to figure out exactly what went wrong.
Investigation underway
Police have started an investigation into why the culvert collapsed.
With no injuries reported, there is speculation about how safe local roads are for school travel—and whether infrastructure checks need an upgrade.